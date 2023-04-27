New end-of-life home celebrates opening in Columbia

COLUMBIA − Nonprofit Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia celebrated the opening of its new social model home for end-of-life care Thursday. Dozens gathered for the ribbon cutting at 1307 West Broadway.
The home is a different kind of facility than what the typical hospice model usually provides.
"Hospice makes intermittent visits to someone's home to support that family unit in their own home," Kelley Scott, president of the Board of Directors of Omega Home Network, said. "A lot of folks can't do that, they don't have the resources to manage that care on their own. People need a place to go where people can take care of them, and that's what this place does."
Overnight stays and caretaking services are also completely free. The organization gets its money from fundraising, donations, grants and pay-it forwards from friends and family of guests who die in the home.
"So many people value what we've given them and they pay it forward and make it possible for the next family," Scott said.
The home is under an umbrella network called Omega Homes. The network has close to 50 social model homes in 27 states that help with the end-of-life process.
The home in Columbia has space for two guests and their families at a time. The guests have to meet criteria for end-of-life care, but then get chosen on a first-come-first-serve basis. The organization is planning on creating a waiting list to serve those who are interested but can't get in right away.
The space for family was an important aspect for the founders.
"[Death] isn't a medical event, it's a family event," Scott said. "It can be a really important part of a family story, a very meaningful event, and a time that they can cherish. It's memories they carry with them for the rest of their lives."
The home is completely wheelchair accessible. For the most part, it looks like a normal home except it has a few elements that help with medical care. For example, all the bedrooms have hospital beds instead of standard beds.
There is also a pullout couch in one of the bedrooms and bedrooms downstairs for the family members.
The nonprofit technically doesn't provide the hospice care themselves, just the home, but it partners with caregivers who are there 24 hours a day in shifts. There are also two volunteer shifts for each four-hour shift throughout the day.
"We are about 90% volunteer run I would say," Director of Operations Kasey Kronk said. "We are always looking for more volunteers."