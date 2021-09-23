COLUMBIA — New evidence in the Joseph Elledge case ties him to the site where Mengqi Ji's body was found, the prosecutor claimed in a hearing on Thursday.
Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said experts at the Missouri Botanical Garden matched juniper needles on Elledge's boots to the spot where Ji's body was found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park back on March 25.
HAPPENING NOW: I’m at the Boone County Courthouse for a hearing on the Joseph Elledge case. Elledge was charged with murdering his wife Mengqi Ji in February of 2020. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eI2nHIQdOI— Alex Fulton (@byalexfulton) September 23, 2021
Back in April 2020, Elledge was charged with the murder of Ji. The experts at the Missouri Botanical Garden connected soil and vegetation samples from him to the spot.
Knight also claimed cell phones pings from Elledge's phone put him at the site.
Defense lawyer Scott Rosenblum said he was consulted about the experts from the Missouri Botanical Garden. However, he claims he was not consulted about the seven experts and twelve witnesses since then and another 1,500 pages of new evidence.
"I get that he wants to try his case, but he can't just keep cramming up until the last day and saying 'hey I'm ready to go,'" Rosenblum said. "It doesn't work like that."
"In every case I investigate evidence until the closing trial," Knight said in response to Rosenblum's opposition.
Judge Brouck Jacobs also denied a trial extension request Thursday. The trial will proceed as planned on Nov. 1.
Before then, a pre-trial hearing will be held on Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
