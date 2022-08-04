JEFFERSON CITY - Federal prosecutors filed new charges against a couple accused of child sex crimes, as well as combined both defendants into one case.
Paul and Sara Schofield face twelve criminal counts, including production of child pornography, conspiracy to produce child pornography, advertising child pornography, transfer of obscene material, receipt of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.
In July, federal charges followed state charges after police arrested the couple for their actions involving a juvenile victim. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson dismissed the state charges to allow the federal case to proceed, but said his investigation remains active.
Initial charges were filed after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children gave a tip to the Boone County Sheriff's Office in April about an online account which had been uploading child sex abuse material.
The tip was traced back to Paul Schofield's Kik account, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. An IP address was also traced back to Paul Schofield's home, where they found a 7-year-old child.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Schofield residence on June 7. A forensic examiner located several videos of child pornography, including infants engaged in sexual contact with adults, on Paul Schofield's cell phone, the release said.
Two days later, law enforcement officers executed another search warrant at the Schofield residence. Officers seized Sara Schofield's cell phone, which contained another sexually explicit video of the same 4-year-old victim in which the voices of Paul and Sara can be heard, the release said.
The victim is now in protective custody, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.