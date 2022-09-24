BOONVILLE - The first ever Sippin' Strollin' Rockin' & Rollin' festival showcased the best of downtown Boonville on Saturday. It featured samplings from Missouri wineries, distilleries, and breweries in a party-like atmosphere.
Multiple bands played live music as neighbors gleefully greeted one another on the street. Event organizers worked hard to showcase that small-town charm of Boonville.
"Come here one time and you'll want to come back" said festival co-chair Ken Hirlinger. "That was part of the thing. Let's find some people that haven't been to Boonville, let's bring them downtown, and they'll want to come back."
Ticket proceeds will help fund projects by the Boonville Chamber of Commerce and the relocation of the Cooper County Library.
Festival co-chair Mary Pat Abele is originally from Oklahoma but has lived in Boonville for 51 years. She wants people to fall in love with Boonville the same way she has.
"You'll never find another place like Boonville" said Abele. "Wonderful community, warm friends. In it's own way very sophisticated."
Abele and Hirlinger are planning to make the festival a regular event.