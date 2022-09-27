New fire station breaks ground in southwest Columbia

COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the construction of a new fire station. The new house will be know as Fire Station No. 11 and will serve the southwest portion of Columbia.
Construction on the project is currently underway, as workers prepare the ground for the building's foundation, located at 6909 Scott Boulevard.
Acting Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said this fire station will bring immediate relief for Fire Station No. 6 and No. 7.
"Now it might take us eight to 10 minutes to get to a resident or business in this area, so we're hopeful with this fire station, we'll move that down to our target goal of four minutes," Farr Jr. said.
Construction of the fire station is being funded by the 2015 ¼ cent capital improvement sales tax, according to a press release.
Farr Jr. said that staffing has been a challenge for CFD.
"Currently we're okay with staffing but we fully anticipate we'll need to hire additional staff," Farr Jr. said. "With Fire Station No. 11, we've been granted the opportunity to hire 12 brand new positions that we've never had before, which is amazing, however at the same time that will present another staffing challenge for us too secure those positions and get people hired."
Angie Bass, a resident of the nearby subdivision Deerfield Ridge, said the new fire station will make a difference within the community and that side of town.
"You'd always rather have the safety net and the security of having help faster and to your aid and rescue faster than having it be more than five minutes away," Bass said. "It is a negation of you'll have to deal with the sirens at times but, I would rather have them closer than farther away."
The new fire station will include a large classroom to train their staff, four individual bunk rooms, commercial kitchen, family type room, and a physical fitness workout room.
CFD anticipates construction on the fire station will be complete by late summer of 2023.