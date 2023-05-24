MONTGOMERY COUNTY − A New Florence alderman was charged Monday with domestic assault after a reported altercation Sunday afternoon.
Prosecutors charged Andrew Johnson, 44, with second-degree domestic assault.
Court documents say Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheila Drive around 4:48 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic assault.
The victim reported he was in a verbal altercation with Johnson about the cleanliness of a shed. The victim said Johnson "escalated the altercation" and grabbed the victim's throat and neck with his hand, according to court documents.
The victim had a scratch on his arm and redness and irritation around his neck, court documents said.
Johnson told deputies that his emotions were "too high" and that he "should have just walked away."
Johnson is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail, according to online records. A counsel status hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30.
Johnson was reelected to serve Ward 1 on the New Florence Board of Alderman in April.