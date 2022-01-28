New food pantry opens in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY − The North East Community Action Corporation has opened a new food pantry in Monroe County for those in need.
The pantry is located at the Monroe County Service Center in Paris, located at 25139 Business Highway 24. It will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
NECAC coordination Shelby DeOrnellis said she came up with the idea after seeing the need for it.
The pantry is a supplement to other food programs in Monroe County, including NECAC's two "Feed Your Neighbor" food boxes. NECAC said it plans to add a third in Madison.
To receive food or to make a contribution, call DeOrnellis at 660-327-4110.