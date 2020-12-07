New footage gives most complete look of Sept. 2 traffic stop

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 has acquired new footage of the Sept. 2 traffic stop of Kamal Annoor and Tenacious Jones.
The dash cam footage, acquired Monday, shows the stop from different angles. The Columbia Police Department said officers stopped Annoor and Jones for speeding, stop sign and lane change violations. However, the footage provided to KOMU 8 does not show the violations.
The video shows Annoor and Jones being handcuffed for suspicion of illegal marijuana possession. The couple were confused as to why the officers were suspicious of marijuana.
Annoor told officers that there was not any marijuana in the vehicle.
Both Annoor and Jones were not arrested or ticketed.
Annoor told KOMU 8 exclusively last week that he is still shocked from the situation.
“It still replays in my head over and over again because I was frightened in that situation. Not just frightened for me, but I was frightened for my lady--I was frightened for her. Like I say, and still to this day every time I see the police, I don’t know," said Annoor.
CPD previously said an internal investigation led to additional training, but that officers did not make any policy violations.