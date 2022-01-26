NEW FRANKLIN − Jennings Premium Meats will be closing its retail store for good Saturday.
The 68-year-old-business will become an online retailer, selling its famous Pop's Snack Sticks.
Retail store manager Kevin Beaman says part of the reason for the closure is because of meat shortages.
"Certain items we've had trouble getting through the course of the last six months to a year, so we have decided that it would just be better to close this part of it down," Beaman said.
Jennings premium meats is closing its doors to its retail location after 68 years of serving customers. Hear about how supply shortages and meat prices led to the closing on @KOMUnews. pic.twitter.com/1T6VtLqste— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) January 26, 2022
Beaman said normally there are one to two items every week that they aren't able to get, for a wide range of products.
"Not only beef, but pork and chicken and different things are a little harder to get," Beaman said.
Jennings is supplied by four larger meat distributors, and that is where most of issues lie, Beaman said. That sentiment was echoed by the co-owner of Barred Owl.
"I think it is mostly places that are getting their protein and getting their meats from the big broad-line distributors. Those are the ones really suffering from the staffing issues and some of the supply chain issues more so than local farmers," Ben Parks said.
The Barred Owl in Columbia is supplied by local farmers. Parks said Barred Owl hasn't seen the same meat shortages.
"They [local farms] have smaller staff so there's not as much of a risk of people. They can shut down for a day or two when somebody gets sick. You know, a big place that has hundreds of employees... they are going to have to do a lot more... they're at higher risk," Parks said.
While Jennings' retail property is closing, the company is still excited about the future of the business online.
"We ship our snack sticks all over the United States," Beaman said.
The Jennings retail location will be open to customers until this Saturday Jan. 29th, 2022. The family business will transition to only selling their popular “Pops” and meat sticks. They will be available online or at their meat vending machines. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/x7VWpgPrqP— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) January 26, 2022
New Franklin and the four generations of Jennings who have worked in the retail store are sad to see the store close; however, they are pleased for what the future holds. And for Beaman, he said he's just glad to be a part of it.