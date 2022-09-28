New garbage truck in Fulton allows convenience for drivers

FUTLON - A new garbage truck arrived in Fulton just a few days ago, allowing truck drivers more ease on their routes.
Typically every year, the city of Fulton gets a new truck, but this year, it was more difficult, according to Wendy Powers, Fulton's solid waste supervisor.
"We had reached out to several of our vendors, and our vendors were telling us if we were to order a truck now it would be two years before the truck even went down the production line," Powers said.
The city said it reached out to companies they had worked with in the past and were able to get one truck.
The new truck is more convenient and isn't as large as the city's others. When using the older trucks, it easy to accidentally take down power lines, one Fulton truck operator, David McCormack, said.
McCormack said the new truck isn't as tall and that he likes the reach much better.
"I can get around cars, mailboxes and telephone poles so much easier," McCormack said.
The new truck reaches off of the side and picks the trash can up off of the ground, without the driver having to step out of the vehicle.
The truck also has other features such as a new touch screen, two steering wheels and cameras that show both the inside and outside of the truck.