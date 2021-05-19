COLUMBIA - Gas buyers in Missouri will have the option to be reimbursed for the 2.5 extra cents that will be taxed starting this October.
This feature within the newly passed bill, which is awaiting Governor Mike Parson's signature, follows the same model South Carolina adopted in 2020.
South Carolina raised its gas tax by 12 cents a gallon over a six year period. An option for reimbursement was included with the bill.
More than 79,000 people in South Carolina claimed the reimbursement for the increased gas tax. Returns for the filers were low, averaging $43 per person. The credit cap in South Carolina was set at $85 million, but the claims only reached a total of $3.4 million. Missouri did not set a cap for reimbursements filed.
Missouri Republican Senator Jason Bean has said that South Carolina's model makes sense.
"I wasn't quite there on passing the fuel tax," Bean said. "But when that South Carolina model came in, it really made me think. So I think that's gonna be a big player is looking at that refund."
Missouri's new gas tax would add 2.5 cents per gallon until it hits 29.5 cents per gallon in 2025.
The increase would go into effect in October of this year. People looking to be reimbursed will have to file their receipts by April 15, 2022.