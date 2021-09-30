COLUMBIA - Missouri's gas tax goes into effect on Friday and some drivers aren't looking forward to the 2.5 cents per gallon increase. The revenue collected from the tax will go toward rebuilding Missouri's infrastructure.
The legislation is the first gas tax since 1996. It places a 2.5 cents tax per gallon on motor gas with a plan to increase each year by 2.5 cents, until 2025. On July 1, 2025, the gas tax will increase to 12.5 cents per gallon.
Cities and counties in Missouri can expect to receive around $75 million per year from the gas tax, while the state will receive about $350 million per year. One hundred percent of the earned revenue from the tax will fund infrastructure projects around the state.
Patrick McKenna is the director of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). He explained he's excited to see Missouri infrastructure improving.
"A lot of times we're just getting to bridges and roads when they absolutely must be repaired, and we see that constant erosion," McKenna said. "It's a real benefit to have this funding coming in because we'll be able to pair it with federal funds, leverage that up and get a lot of work done that's overdue in Missouri."
For Missourians who earn their living on the road, a gas tax can affect overall income.
Amy Pry drives full time for Uber, Lyft and Uber Eats. She says she spends nearly $30 a day on gas.
"With the prices going up, it's going to cost us [drivers] more to put gas in our car, so we're going to be spending more money than what we're making," Pry said. "If I have to spend more money on gas, I'm gonna get behind on my bills."
According to AAA, Missouri currently has the fifth lowest gas prices in the country, with an average of $2.87 a gallon. Gas prices are up two cents from last week at $2.85, and Columbia currently has the highest price per gallon in the state at $2.99.
Taxi Terry's in Columbia is getting ready for the gas tax to take effect on Friday. Unlike privatized drivers like Uber and Lyft, taxi drivers aren't individually impacted by Missouri's gas tax. The company pays for all the fuel going toward the drivers' cars.
"The overall gas prices have gone up and the fuel is costing us probably 3% or 4% more this year than it was in past years," Angie Nickerson, vice president of Taxi Terry's, said. "A 3% increase means thousands of dollars in fuel every month. It adds up quick and it definitely hurts."
Senate Bill 262 includes a provision where drivers can get the gas tax refunded. Drivers must keep a receipt of their sales tax and can apply for a full tax refund at the end of each fiscal year.
While drivers are paying more at the pump for gas, Missouri's infrastructure projects will have secure funding to start repairs on critical roads and bridges.
"Our parents and grandparents built this infrastructure and it's our responsibility to maintain that," McKenna said. "A lot of our infrastructure was designed 60 years ago and we don't use our roads in the same way, so they have to be upgraded for current safety standards."
Pry estimates she spends nearly $400 a month on gas, driving seven days out of the week for Uber and Lyft. She explained the gas tax won't change her plans, but it may discourage some of her fellow drivers.
"There's probably going to be a lot less Uber and Lyft drivers because of the gas tax," Pry said. "I think it's really going to affect some drivers to where they won't want to drive because gas prices are too high."
MoDOT offers a financial calculator for Missourians to estimate how much they'll be contributing to the state's infrastructure revenue efforts.