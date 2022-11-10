COLUMBIA - Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United (DBRLWU) has issued a demand to bargain over a new health care insurance plan the library announced to employees Tuesday.
In May, DBRL employees voted to unionize, and they have since issued a list of 25 demands, including issues like paid time off, wages and health care.
The library's new health care plan switches providers from United to Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. In a press release, DBRLWU said union workers were frustrated by a lack of communication and transparency from leadership.
Margaret Conroy, the DBRL's executive director, said union workers should not be surprised, because the library follows the same process to get insurance each year.
"The fact that the staff were surprised that we went to market for insurance coverage, I can't explain that, because this is just our process," Conroy said.
On the other side, DBRLWU members like Dakota Hommes don't feel the administration has made an attempt to communicate with them.
"There's a lot of confusion. There's a lot of things we don't know," Hommes said.
Union members said leadership is not willing to negotiate with them, while library administration said they've kept their meeting open and they are making efforts to communicate.
One of the union's biggest priorities was health care, and union workers are upset that a plan was presented before union negotiation took place.
"The union has the right to make that demand, but the library also has the right to continue business as usual until we have a signed contract," Conroy said.
Conroy said the union's demands would cost "well over $1.5 million," and she said negotiating will take a very long time. She said because the negotiation will take so long, the library administration had to pick an insurance plan.
"If we had bargained or started bargaining shortly after [they gave us] our list, we would still not be at a place where we could offer a renewal plan starting January first," Conroy said.
However, Wendy Rigby, the president of DBRLWU, said now that a union is present, decisions should be made with the union workers.
"Any changes can not be made unilaterally any longer," Rigby said.
Conroy said only two demands of the 25 have been addressed so far, so it's unclear when an initial contract will be finished with the union.
DBRL will hold a meeting Friday with employees to discuss how to sign up for coverage and details of the new insurance plan.