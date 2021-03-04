BOONE COUNTY - Boone County’s modified health order will have an effect on restaurants, bars and its visitors.
All businesses are able to return to normal hours and bar service is now permitted. Social distancing of 6 feet between tables and masks are still required.
Angie Buttrum, co-owner of D&D Pub N’ Grub, said the extended hours and bar service will help their restaurant.
“When we were having to close at 10:30, we lost a lot of business because they didn’t want to come somewhere to stay for an hour or so just to have to leave and go somewhere else,” she said. “It’s a benefit to be able to stay open longer but we’re still somewhat restricted.”
Restrictions on capacity have limited Buttrum’s ability to book live bands, which is something D&D normally did before COVID-19. She said she hasn’t had a band in almost a year because not enough people are coming in to fund it.
Buttrum said it’s been a rough time for small businesses like theirs, but she’s thankful for the regular customers that keep the restaurant running.
“Yes, we do have a very loyal, regular customer base. And it’s actually been thanks to them that we’ve been able to remain open, otherwise who knows,” she said.
Diane Storm, a visitor at D&D, said she believes people should make their own decisions about whether they go out in public during the pandemic.
“I think if people are willing to take the risk to do that, they should be able to. You know, I have no problem with bars being open. I mean, you don’t stop catching the virus at 10 o’clock at night,” she said.
One MU senior said she will definitely be staying out past 10 p.m. now that the health order allows it.
“I’m glad that regulations are still going to be in place, but I’m glad that they’re being relaxed,” she said. “As long as people are still wearing their mask, it’ll still be good.”
Buttrum said D&D has been doing their part to keep patrons safe and will continue with socially distanced order and pick-up lines at the bar top.
“We do everything we can to try to keep to that [safety]. Keep them as safe as possible. Not just for the customer but for the employees as well,” she said.
Boone County’s mask mandate will stay in place until the end of the health order which is March 24. It can then either be extended or expire.