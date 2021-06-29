Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at Hermann. Missouri River near Chamois. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri... Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. Missouri River at St. Charles. Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River at Jefferson City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Tuesday was 27.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 14.3 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Pumping from a ditch in Hartsburg, MO begins. At this height...numerous county roads near McBaine... Easley...and Ashland are flooded. These include Coats Lane... Grocery Branch...Burr Oak...Old Plank...Cedar Tree...Jemerson Creek...Christian School...Claysville...and Soft Pit Hill Roads. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 25.5 Tue 7 pm 24.4 23.5 20.8 17.6 14.3 &&