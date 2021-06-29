JEFFERSON CITY - Coyote Hill purchased a home in southeast Jefferson City that will serve as a community foster home and will be able to care for up to six foster children at one time.
The ribbon cutting ceremony for the foster home in Jefferson City took place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The event was free to attend with child-friendly and light refreshments being served.
Coyote Hill has existed for almost 30 years, to give children in foster care a safe place to be a child.
They do this by providing resources to license foster parents, giving children secure homes to live in and providing advocates to walk through life with families.
Larry McDaniel, Coyote Hill's founder, says that in his 30 years of service finding the right family for each foster home is always a challenge.
"You need to have a sense of humor. You are gonna need a lot of that to get through those hard days, but you need to be passionate about what you're doing," McDaniel said.
According to its website, Coyote Hill works to break the generational cycles of abuse and neglect and to put in their place cycles of success.
Kari Hopkins, the Chief Development Officer for Coyote Hill, say's providing a foster home in Jefferson City's been a long time coming.
"We really wanted to bring the feeling of Coyote Hill and the support of our foster families to Jeff City because there really is a need there," Hopkins said.
The foster parents in the home, Rob and Oly Warner, moved into the home in December.
"They really exemplify what our organization wants to be which is a love and caring home for kids in foster care of all ages and all sorts of background," Hopkins said.
Now, they are currently fostering four teenage boys and have room to take in two more as needed for emergency situations.
"We always just felt like we should do our share," Oly said. "We know it's a problem nationwide and statewide. We just felt like we were in a position where we could actually help."
The couple says they knew they wanted to foster before they were married, it was just about finding the right time.
"I always hear if you have room in your home and room in your heart, you can take in a kiddo and help out," Oly said.
In Cole County, there's about 150 kids in foster care and the home in Jefferson City is Coyote Hill's eighth establishment.
Prior to becoming foster parents, they had to attend S.T.A.R.S training program, a foster parent training program developed by the Child Welfare League of America and used by Missouri Department of Social Services- Children’s Division for preparing families for the challenges of fostering.
"It was eye opening," Oly said. "Some of that stuff we already knew... but some of it was really good tips on how to handle the stresses of foster parenting."
The former Helias High School teacher feels like her career helped set her up for the role of taking in teenagers. She say's she felt prepared with how to talk to and work with them, but it's the day-to-day work that becomes challenging.
The couple says although it's rewarding, it's not without hardship.
"It's hard to put into words," Rob said. "It's rewarding, and they say even more in the long run, but there's definitely some tough days that you go through because it's not only how you feel it's how the kids feel as well."
They say they are so thankful for all of the support that Coyote Hill gives them.
"We feel very blessed to have the opportunity and we just hope we're living up to it," Oly said.
Those interested can follow along the couples journey by following their Instagram, @fosteringlove_jcmo.