COLUMBIA - Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63.

WoodSprings Suites location The WoodSprings Suites hotel would be built at 1407 Cinnamon Hill Lane.

One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.

Two months ago, Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the WoodSprings Suites, which will be a four-story hotel.

In the commission's meeting Thursday night, the developer of the proposed Tru by Hilton is hoping to receive approval for the four-story hotel and to combine the property into one lot.

Both hotels still need city council approval.

Amy Schneider, director at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau said Columbia is that "rare city" that is busy nearly year-round. The new hotels could help with the influx of people Columbia sees during homecoming and graduation weekends, too.

The hotel located in the Discovery Parkway area would also be beneficial to those who use the Columbia Regional Airport.

"This will be the closest hotel to the only regional airport in mid-Missouri," Jack Cardetti, a spokesman for Discovery Park, said.

Tru by Hilton location The Tru by Hilton would be built at 4510 Nocona Parkway.

He says when people come to Columbia, the area is one of the first they see.

"We want to make sure that everything we have in the Discovery Park area here is complimentary to what is going on in Columbia," Cardetti said.

The developers do not have a build date planned yet but hope to have one soon.