COLUMBIA − There's a new opportunity for retail startups to grow their businesses, including minority-owned businesses.
In partnership with Central Missouri Community Action and the Downtown Community Improvement District, the Regional Economic Development Inc., (REDI) is establishing a retail incubator in downtown Columbia.
"The purpose of the retail incubator is to help startups with their retail concepts," Stacey Button, REDI president, said.
There are two ways REDI will support these businesses. REDI will provide programming with business coaches to assist clients and financing options. The organization will also hold various workshops that go over important topics like merchandising, pricing, leasing a space and customer demographics.
REDI will also provide a physical, shared space open to the public where clients can actually sell their goods. The space, The Shops at Sharp End, will be located at 500 E. Walnut St., Suite 109.
"We've had quite a few planning meetings on it," Button said. "And we're super excited to present it to the REDI board for their approval so that we can initiate renovations of the space."
The Shops at Sharp End is located in the historic Sharp End, which was Columbia's Black business district. Button said it's important for REDI and this program to promote the development of minority-owned businesses, as well as recognize the individuals and businesses that used to be located in the Sharp End.
"We're very intentional in wanting to embrace the history and vibrancy of the Sharp End," Button said. "It's important that we reduce barriers for low-to-moderate-income individuals, minority populations and those that want to start a retail enterprise."
The goal is to have at least 51% of the businesses in the retail incubator be minority-owned businesses.
Button said they've identified a rollout of the project over the next six months before The Shops at Sharp End opens.
In that time, REDI will work on renovations, work with the Women's Business Center to identify start-up clients to participate in the program, hire a retail manager to manage the shared space and trainings, and advertise to the public to attract business.