COLUMBIA - Seven new infrastructure projects totaling more than $23 million are proposed for Mid-Missouri. The projects range from a new sidewalk on the north side of Columbia to re-paving of Interstate 70.
The organization responsible for mapping out construction in Columbia and Boone County, the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization, held a public hearing Thursday to discuss the proposals.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe is the chair of CATSO's Coordinating Committee. She said new sidewalks could fill a crucial hole for Columbia residents who rely on transportation other than cars.
Mayor Buffaloe said improving safety for pedestrians is a priority for many of the CATSO projects. Community leaders like former city council member Pat Fowler have pushed the city to build more sidewalks in north Columbia.
One of the proposals is for a new sidewalk on St. Charles Road between Clark Lane and Demaret Drive. Just down the road is Battle High School.
"We want to make sure kids can get safe to school," Buffaloe said. "Any sidewalk we see in that area is definitely going to be a necessity."
Multiple agencies contribute to CATSO's planning document, called the Transportation Improvement Program. The city of Columbia, Boone County, and the Missouri Department of Transportation Central District can add to the document. It's a wish-list of projects the agencies hope to complete over the next four years.
Road improvement is also a priority. MoDOT wants to repave Interstate 70 between the U.S. 54 interchange in Kingdom City to just west of the Route Z exit outside of Columbia.
According to the planning document, the project would cost over $6 million. Almost all of that money would come from the federal government.
Mayor Buffaloe cautioned that these projects are long way from completion. She said putting the proposals on the planning document is the first step towards securing federal funds.
According to the Columbia city calendar, the CATSO Coordinating Committee has not set another meeting date.