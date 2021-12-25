COLUMBIA - It's been two decades too long for Shakir Hamoodi's dreams to come true, but the Islamic Center of Central Missouri's new community center is moving closer and closer to completion.
"It is a dream," Shakir Hamoodi said. "Especially now at this age, we look at the outer look, it similar to the old one. It really is beautiful to look at."
Hamoodi, one of the Iman at the Islamic Center, has watched the progress daily. While he says it will take some time into the new year for the community center to be finished, the progress has been good.
The new community center has been something of a dream for Hamoodi. For years, he and his fellow colleagues at the Islamic Center have tried to build a community center. The Columbian Missourian previously reported there have been three attempts to get a community center.
It wasn't until July 2019 when the new Islamic Center dreams came into fruition, and construction workers began mixing and pouring concrete for the foundations of the building.
Hamoodi cites the growth of the community as a main reason for the need of the community center.
"Our community has grown tremendously," Hamoodi said. "When the old building was opened in 1983, we couldn't fill the prayer hall. But every Friday now, we have three services."
Dr. Muhannad Al-Samarrie is a doctor at MU Health Care who comes to the Islamic Center. He said due to the community growth, a lot of the buildings are now too small and tight, especially the Islamic School where his son attends.
"It's a very small building and very small classrooms. They have no space for activities and exercise," Dr. Al-Samarrie said.
Saif, Dr. Al-Samarrie's son, agrees with his father that the current Islamic School is very small and tight for him and his classmates.
"The school that we have right now, it's really small," Saif said. "Especially with COVID, we don't have that much space."
"It's really exciting to look at the project now and see that we will more space soon," Saif said.
Unlike many projects, the funding for the community center has been locally raised through various fundraising events. The project originally was priced at $1.5 million, but Hamoodi said the city's requirement of a storm shelter added to the cost of the center.
Hamoodi said he wouldn't be surprised if they touched $2 million for the center now, but he explained even if they reached it, the new center will still be worth it.
"The building is beautiful," Hamoodi said. "The building will be very convenient for our children and our community. It will be worth the $2 million."
Hamoodi said the Islamic Center will not seek loans from the bank as it is against their faith to seek anything that involves paying interest, as interest is considered haram, or forbidden in Islam.
The Islamic Center posts videos and updates on its website homepage and its community center project page to keep the community updated on the project. The most recent update from the Islamic Center came in July.
Like everything in the world, the building of the center has been affected by the pandemic. Delays and supply shortages have caused the center to move its opening date. While there is no concrete date set, Hamoodi said it's safe to say it will be some time after the new year.
The Islamic Center is however still short of the money to get there. According to the Islamic Center website, they still need $200,000 to reach that final lap.
The center has an online fundraiser on its website to try and raise the money.
"We need to mobilize the community to help us finish this project," Hamoodi said.
When KOMU 8 visited the center in April and May, the front of the building was still wide open. There were some foundations already up, but construction wasn't anywhere near finished with the overall foundations of the building.
Coming back into it in December, the front of the building is now fully bricked. There are no windows put on the community center yet, but Hamoodi said they hope to install windows by the end of the new year.
Workers have also begun constructing the inside and have already built the foundations for some of the rooms.
By the end, the center will be a two-story community center, with an expansion of the prayer hall, a library, a computer lab and a gymnasium. It will also include six new classrooms, as it will also be used as a school for Islamic School students.