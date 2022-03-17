JEFFERSON CITY - Dr. Deanne Fisher has been hired as the new principal of Jefferson City High School, the Jefferson City School District announced Thursday.
Dr. Fisher will begin as the high school's first female principal starting July 1. She will succeed Principal Bob James, who has led JCHS for the past seven years. James will become the superintendent at Osage County R-II in Linn.
"I think it sends a big message to everybody and lot of women and girls out there that if you work hard, you have big goals, and you set high standards that you can accomplish anything," Dr. Fisher said.
Dr. Fisher graduated from JCHS in 1990.
Originally stepping into the pre-med track, Dr. Fisher said having encouraging teachers and coaches herself made her excited about switching lanes and keeping the momentum going in Jefferson City.
"I switched my major after about two and a half years and ended up in history and secondary education. I actually came back and coached under my high school coach, and it was great," Dr. Fisher said. "I went and got my masters, and I had amazing teachers that made me really excited about learning to be a principal. Ever since then, I was like, that's the seat I want to be in eventually."
Dr. Fisher said her biggest goal as principal of JCHS is to make anyone who walks in the door feel at home.
"Culture is really, really important to me, and making sure that we have a great culture of trust builds a great school community for everybody," Dr. Fisher said. "We want adults to love to be there and kids to love to be there. We want parents to feel very welcome or anybody that walks in the door to feel very, very welcome."
Dr. Fisher previously worked as principal of Lewis & Clark Middle School.
Before taking the lead at Lewis & Clark, Dr. Fisher developed and implemented the district’s first alternative school, Jefferson City Academic Center (JCAC), in 2006 to serve students who need alternative classroom instruction to help them graduate from high school.
“Dr. Deanne Fisher has been an incredible asset for JC Schools, serving her students and fellow educators with an unrelenting energy, passion, and commitment for more than two decades,” JCSD Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Gary Verslues said in a news release.
Dr. Fisher graduated from Southwest Missouri State University with a bachelors of science in education with a concentration in history. She earned a masters degree from Lincoln University in secondary education administration and supervision, a specialist in education degree from William Woods University in principal certification for grades 7-12, and a doctorate of education from St. Louis University in educational leadership.