JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced its new superintendent, Bryan McGraw, in a news release Monday night.
McGraw is currently the deputy superintendent for the JCSD. He has served numerous roles in education over the past 26 years, including as a classroom teacher, high school assistant principal and principal, and secondary education director.
Despite not officially becoming superintendent until Dr. Larry Linthacum retires in June, McGraw already has goals he hopes to accomplish.
"Creating relationships with the community, as far as families, staff, and creating a positive learning environment for all students, as well as you know, closing our achievement gaps," McGraw explained. "Academically focusing on getting kids the resources they need to be successful."
Another priority for McGraw is creating a positive work culture in the school district.
"We want to get out there and get to have an attractive product here at Jeff City, and keep the people that we have wanting to work here creating a positive culture within the district," McGraw said.
Before joining the JCSD, he spent 11 years as the superintendent of schools for the North Pocono School District in Pennsylvania. He also served five years as the superintendent of record for the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County, also in Pennsylvania.
McGraw said he hopes to continue on the path that Dr. Linthacum has been following.
"So he's created that excitement and energy here, and we hope to continue it and bring it to the to the next level in years to come," McGraw said.
McGraw said he is eager to begin and wants to transform the Jefferson City School District.
“JC Schools is on a path toward great success," McGraw said. "I will work diligently as superintendent to grow a district of champions — not only with great achievements within our schools, but also within our community. Through a continued focus on student academic, social, and extra-curricular success, we will transform our district to become the best place to learn and work in Missouri.”