GASCONADE COUNTY - A new judge was assigned to a Hermann murder suspect Monday, according to online records.
Kenneth Lee Simpson, 34, pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.
On Monday, Gasconade County Judge Matthew Houston was assigned to the case, after Simpson's public defender filed a motion last week for a change of judge, online records show.
Simpson also waived his right to a release hearing, according to online records. The state and defense will submit available dates for a preliminary hearing.
Gasconade County prosecuting attorney Mary Weston previously said she will refer the case to the Missouri Attorney General's office to serve as special prosecutor.
Simpson is accused of fatally shooting Hermann Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, 34, and critically wounding officer Adam Sullentrup, 31. Hundreds of people attended Griffith's funeral services over the weekend.