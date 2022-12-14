AUDRAIN COUNTY - A new judge will oversee a personal injury lawsuit between a former student of the Missouri Military Academy and the academy itself.
A motion for a change of judge was filed Monday by the student's attorney, Grant Boyd, and was granted Wednesday.
The student filed the lawsuit on Nov 28, claiming several assaults took place at the academy between 2018 and 2021.
According to court documents, in January 2021, the minor attempted suicide at his home in order to "not have to return to the MMA." The plaintiff was hospitalized due to the attempt and told medical personnel that he would rather die than return to the academy.
The lawsuit alleges other students assaulted the plaintiff on multiple occasions. It also claims the student let school administration know of the assault, but that nothing was done.
Richard V. Geraci, president of MMA, called the allegations "wholly unfounded."
The former MMA student is requesting a trial by jury and $25,000.