COLUMBIA − Some community members are concerned about the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization’s long-term roadway plan and its impact on nature.
The Major Roadway Plan would expand Phillips Farm Road in south Columbia to create a new corridor in that area for residents to travel east and west besides Grindstone Parkway.
It would extend Phillips Farm Road to Southampton Drive through the road that is currently called Veterans United Parkway.
Jacob Ray, a traffic engineering supervisor for Columbia, said a connecting road like this is much needed.
“On the south side of Columbia, there's not a lot of through-roads,” he said. “You have Gans Road, Grindstone Parkway and Nifong. There is definitely a need for at least another connection."
However, some residents are worried about the road’s impact on Columbia’s park system.
"There are almost no metropolitan areas that have this type of park this close to the city,” Kevin Roberson, president of Friends of Rock Bridge State Park, said. “We want to do everything we possibly can to protect this park."
For some, the issue is as close as their backyard. Tony Davis has lived in the same Columbia house for the past 40 years, and it stands close to where the plan would go through.
"We don't want to see a development take place that brings in a lot of infrastructure into it," he said. “Especially on the northern border of the [Rock Bridge State] park."
Ray said the city is always careful when building roads like this.
"Whether it's going through a neighborhood, or whether it's going through a nature area, we will do what we can to help," Ray said. "In this instance, we would be working with the Parks [and Recreation] department to incorporate what features they have and try to have the least amount of impact possible."
Ray also said funding the road is a big step that may take several years to do complete.
There will be several meetings about the plan in the future. Ray said the city is always open to hearing public input.