COLUMBIA − The Sharp End Heritage Committee dedicated its 24th marker on Columbia's African American Heritage Trail Tuesday afternoon.
The new marker sits on the site of the former Douglass High School football field, located at the intersection of Unity Drive and Oak Street.
Local athletes played on the field until 1959. It also served as a gathering place for the local Black community for a variety of events, according to the committee.
Members of the Sharp End Heritage Committee, former Douglass football players and local officials unveiled the new marker Tuesday, which the committee believes will help recognize the significance of the trail.
Columbia community members are celebrating the unveiling of the new 24th African American Heritage marker. Learn the significance behind the mark @KOMUnews at 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/DcWVz6kFM9— Julius Caesar Evans III (@JuliusEvanstv) June 13, 2023
“The Sharp End Committee has worked together for more than eight years to create the trail,” Barbra Horrell, co-chair of the committee, said. “We are happy to be making this addition to the trail and we urge people to join us for the dedication and to tour the trail, which will now have 24 markers.”
The African American Heritage Trail runs two miles through several blocks of central Columbia. It features several successful Black community members, businesses and institutions that were prominent during Columbia's early history.