COLUMBIA - A new marker unveiled by The Sharp End Heritage Committee will be installed in Flat Branch Park this week.
The committee hosted an online event Thursday to celebrate the five years of hard work, which led to the completion of the trail. The newest trail marker for the African American Heritage Trail was revealed during the online event.
“We hoped to have a grand, outdoor celebration but the pandemic has prevented that for now.” James Whitt, Sharp End Heritage Committee Chair, said. “Because we want people to use the trail and learn about the history of the Black community, we have opted for the virtual event.”
The two mile trail runs through several blocks of central Columbia with 22 historic markers along the way. It features the stories of several Black people who lived in Columbia during its first 200 years along with their businesses and institutions.
“I believe that the trail offers a powerful opportunity to honor the Columbia Black past,” Vice Chair Committee member Barbra Horrell said. “At the same time it gives us a working to gather knowledge of going forward as a city, as we create a better future and a diverse future for all of us in Columbia.
Each marker offers information about different historical figures in Columbia such as Annie Fisher, an entrepreneur who made a fortune selling her “beaten biscuits” nationally.
Another famous figure on the trail is Henry Kirklin, who was the first Black professor at the University of Missouri. Kirklin was an extraordinary horticulturist with a thriving produce business.
“It’s important to tell the stories of the Black leaders who helped create the great community we know and love today,” City Manager John Glascock said. “I hope everyone in our community will take time to visit the African American Heritage Trail and learn about our past.”
The Sharp End Heritage Committee made an audio tour of the trail, available on the free AutoCast app, to listen to while walking the trail.
“We have been working on this trail for five years and we are not finished,” Whitt said. “There will be continued efforts to find more histories within the Black community and to make them available in the future in various ways.”