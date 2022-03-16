JEFFERSON CITY − A hearing was held for Quatavia Givens at the Cole County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
Givens was the babysitter for 4-year-old Darnell Gray. She is charged with the first-degree murder of Darnell, along with abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse.
Judge William Hickle said Givens' trial will take two weeks and is expected to start in late 2022.
In February, the defense asked the court to dismiss the current indictment. Earlier this week, Judge Hickle ruled there are no changes in the charges and denied the motion. He also denied Givens bond.
Givens reported Darnell missing in October 2018. She, along with law enforcement agencies and members of the group, "Justice for Darnell Gray," participated in the search. His body was recovered several days later, and Givens was arrested.
An autopsy showed Darnell died from blunt and sharp force trauma, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Members of the "Justice for Darnell Gray" group were at the hearing and were supportive of the judge's decision to deny Givens bond and to adjust any charges.
"I don't want them to rush through this," Mary Coley said. Coley is one of the group members who participated in the search. "She will get her date in court in front of her peers so that Darnell, his family, and the community will be at peace. Because we're not gonna stand for anybody killing a baby."
She said she and others member of the community feel safer with Givens in jail, rather than being out on bail.
"I am afraid that if they would've let her out on bail when is she gonna snap, when she was out on bail the first time, that was my concern," Coley said.
Nancy Pringer, another member of the group, said she was happy that Givens went back to St. Louis, because "she knows where I live."
Coley told KOMU 8 about the plans for a new memorial for Darnell at Washington Park and explained what happened to the old one.
"The trees were dying so they [Jefferson City Parks and Recreation] had to updo it and dig up the memorial," Coley said. "But the Parks and Rec have donated a memorial plaque and a tree for Darnell that would be out here permanently."
The group also said they are planning on bringing the first memorial they made to Chicago where Darnell's grave is located and where his biological mother lives.
"He doesn't have a headstone on his grave, so we're gonna take the old monument," Coley said.
The group plans to hold a candlelight vigil every year in October to remember Darnell.