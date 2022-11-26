BOONVILLE - The 401 Gallery in Boonville is bringing art from Ukraine to Mid-Missouri. The gallery had its grand opening on Nov. 19.
The gallery showcases mainly Ukrainian art, but also has pieces from artists from the Kansas City area.
The art gallery was originally located in Parkville, Mo., where the owner, Efim Fourman, used to live. However, when he moved to Boonville, he decided to bring the gallery closer to home.
He also uses the gallery to help people in his home country of Ukraine.
"Ukraine is in my heart, you know, and to help my home country in a difficult time, I would say this is probably the most important goal of the gallery," Fourman said.
He said he started the gallery in Parkville after the war started in Ukraine in 2014. He wanted to find a way to give back to Ukraine and also make American people more familiar with Ukraine.
At the gallery in Boonville, a portion of the money made from art sales is sent back to Ukraine. Fourman said the money that goes to the artists also helps those in Ukraine because the artists donate and share the money.
One part of the gallery has artwork that was donated from the Serendipity Salon and Gallery in Columbia. 100% of the money made from the donated pieces is being sent to people in Ukraine.
"We would like to help at least a little bit," Fourman said. "I understand we cannot change the world by having this gallery, but we can help at least one person at a time. This is our goal.”
Fourman said it is also important to him that the gallery becomes part of the Boonville community.
"Our approach should be to not only help Ukraine, but to help businesses here," he said. "So, we would like us definitely to be success and help Ukraine, and make sure that we will do everything to small businesses in the area."