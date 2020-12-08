COLUMBIA-- With the approval of the new Mid-Missouri Fisher House, veterans and their families will be provided with more than just a bed and meal.
According to their website, Fisher House provides a sense of community and belonging to veterans in need. With the project set to start likely in 2022, the house will provide services to tens of thousands of Veterans.
Stephen Gaither, Board Chair of the Friends of the Mid-Missouri Fisher House, said the project will help keep families together.
"Some veterans travel as far as 200 miles, one way, for treatment in Columbia. It is a long distance to travel, and if the veteran's family doesn't have the resources to stay in a local hotel, then they don't come with the veteran," Gaither said. "We know that there are veterans within the service area who have forgone medical treatment because they couldn't afford to bring family members with them. The Mid-Missouri Fisher House will address that need by having the facility at Truman VA."
The new house will accommodate up to 16 families at any given time. Jeff Hoelscher, Public Affairs Officer at Truman VA, said this will help provide stability and a good resource for those who have to travel very long distances.
"This is something that anybody could use at anytime. You just never know when you would need those kinds of resources, and when you do, it's a mad scramble to be able to come up with a plan to be with your veteran when you have to travel long distances," Hoelscher said. "We have veterans from 43 counties in the state, and most of those are very rural areas with healthcare that isn't as available to them as here in Columbia."
Sylvia Jackson, board member of the Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House, said the project will be beneficial to all veterans' families, including her own.
Her uncle is a Korean War veteran who lives in Brunswick, Missouri. Jackson said it will make it much easier for him to receive treatment with his family in Columbia with him.
"When my uncle and his family travel, they typically stay at the family homes in Columbia, and typically leave in the evening and try to come back the next day. It would be wonderful if they could stay in the evening at the Fisher House and then leave the next day. If we can keep families together while they are receiving medical care, it would be great. Everyone can use some help," Jackson said.
With the Mid-Missouri Fisher House in place, veterans like Jackson's uncle will be able to receive quality treatment and have their family with them right by their side.
She said the project will be wonderful for her family and others, and as for those who served, love is the best medicine.