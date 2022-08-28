JEFFERSON CITY – Multiple new Missouri laws took effect Sunday, from requiring stricter voter identification for elections to restricting reading materials in Missouri schools and libraries.
Earlier this summer, Governor Mike Parson signed HB 1878 and SB 775 into law.
House bill 1878 requires Missouri voters to show a valid, unexpired government issued ID in order to vote. The bill also declares paper ballots as the official ballot starting in 2024 and allows no-excuse absentee voting in person starting two weeks prior to the election.
This will alter requirements for the upcoming November election. Missouri residents who present voter ID cards, student IDs, utility bills or a recently expired drivers license will have to fill out a provisional ballot.
Governor Parson said he signed the bill to make voting in Missouri a more secure process.
The law was recently challenged by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP. The President of the LWVMO Marilyn McLeod said the bill restricts voter rights, specifically for marginalized groups.
“It’s the kind of thing that we feel is too restrictive and doesn’t make any sense. People are legitimate, eligible voters and they should be allowed to vote,” McLeod said.
Senate bill 775 also took effect Sunday. It is a part of a new law supporters argue strengthens protections against sexual exploitation of minors. The bill bans books containing sexually explicit material from classrooms.
School officials who provide explicit materials could face a $2,000 fine or up to a year of jail time. Exceptions to the restriction include artistic or informational content.
Supporters of the law say it protects students from explicit material. Those who oppose it say it targets marginalized communities, as many of the books are related to LGBTQ+ topics.
Several other laws will take effect today, ranging from health care provisions, school busing policy, crime and lodging. Here are a few of the new laws:
HB 1472: Deals with money laundering offenses
HB 1552: Modifies funding for charter schools
HB 2168: Modifies insurance provisions
HB 2331: Repeals provisions related to health and licensing requirements
SB 718: Establishes Historically Black College and University Week, modifies higher education provisions
SB 799: Changes offenses for escaping custody
SB 886: Deals with trust revisions