COLUMBIA - New street art is brightening the streets of downtown Columbia on the first day of the University of Missouri's new student move-in day.
Mizzou Athletics and the City of Columbia partnered to create a trail of letters, spelling out M-I-Z-Z-O-U, on Eighth Street in downtown Columbia.
The 'M' starts at the MU Columns and goes all the way down the road to the Boone County Courthouse where the 'U' is.
A supervisor for the City of Columbia Public Works street division, Mike Wheeler, said the whole idea just came about in the last week and a half.
The finishing touches on the new Mizzou logo on the Historic Avenue of the Columns. // 9:19 a.m., Aug. 17, 2021 // #mizzou #columbiamo @CoMissourian @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JGMgNZCkDP— Brian Kratzer (@kodakratz) August 17, 2021
"A week and a half ago the University contacted the mayor and our department in helping them install these letters for the football team and the athletic department," Wheeler said.
Wheeler said it took them two days to finish the letters.
"The letters were blocked off for an afternoon and a night, that way the University could take their drone and get it all fresh before traffic came across it for their video footage. Then we opened them all up to traffic," Wheeler said.
HOME. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/XquyKiowbC— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) August 18, 2021
He also said he thinks they will last about a year. The city will continue to touch up the paint. One of the Z's already had some painting touch ups Wednesday due to traffic scuff marks.
Wheeler says he thinks the 'O' will get the most scuffed up due to the location of it being on Broadway.
The letter locations can be found below:
- M: In front of the MU Columns
- I: Elm Street and South Eighth Street
- Z: Locust Street and South Eighth Street
- Z: Cherry Street and South Eighth Street
- O: East Broadway Boulevard and South Eighth Street
- U: East Walnut Street and North Eighth Street