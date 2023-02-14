MOBERLY − Kaylee Paffrath became the new director of business development for the Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDC) in early February. She described the role of the corporation as a way for local businesses to grow through connections.
"What we do here is help businesses in Randolph and Howard counties with anything they might need when it comes to economic development," she said. "Employees, staffing, expansions, working on connecting them with legislative issues that might be passed down, just a resource to connect everyone."
The effort is devoted to business of all sizes, Paffrath said.
"Whether you employ two people or 200 people, they all play an important part," she said. "Because it's our commerce. It's how we entertain, where we go out to eat, clothing, shopping, all kinds of retail opportunities. It just keeps the economy flowing and together."
One of the larger businesses keeping the Moberly economy flowing is Everlast, a boxing and fitness gear company. They averagely have 80 employees at its 7-acre distribution facility in town.
Ray Stewart, vice president of operations at Everlast, said the MAEDC has been helping the business since he first took over his position 20 years ago.
"When I first came on, I used them [MAEDC] as a resource for information and general ideas of what is available to help us as a manufacturer," Stewart said.
He added that his relationship with the MAEDC became more involved over time.
"General information about human resource issues, what the workforce is like in the area, they've been very instrumental in that regard," he said.
Everlast processes millions of packages at its facility each year. Additionally, they craft over 300,000 heavy bags per year with mostly American-made material, using their own machines which are also constructed in the Moberly facility. Most of the Everlast branded clothing and outfits are custom made at the facility for sponsored fighters as well.
Paffrath emphasized the importance of making products in Moberly.
"It's really important because of jobs," she said. "We want to keep our community members employed. We want to keep money in our communities, and we want to keep these factories and businesses progressing and growing."
Paffrath further stressed the impact that local production has on a community.
"What it means is more money spent, more houses to fill," she said. "We're helping families stay together, work together, and keeping things moving forward."
Pepco is another Moberly-based manufacturer that emphasizes in being American-made. It specializes in art and science classroom furniture. With only three full-time and three part-time employees, owner David Patton is proud of their business footprint.
"We have science tables in all 50 states," Patton said. "We serve under contract with the University of Missouri and build custom labs for them, and we serve school districts all over the land."
Patton proudly showed off his facility where every part of the table manufacturing, from processing raw materials to assembly and distribution, including building custom crates for shipping, takes place.
Patton said that an emphasis on growth highlights his business's relationship with the MAEDC.
"It's nice to have a community supporting economic development, because a successful community is always going to be growing, and that's what's going to attract new business," Patton said.
Patton comes from a logistics background and highlighted how Pepco can strategically get large orders built and delivered within a week in some cases.
Paffrath said she appreciates that her new role allows her to connect local businesses of such varying size and product.
"We're creating a network of opportunity," Paffrath said. "So we've got our businesses working together here in Moberly and across Missouri and the United States."
Business has been an essential part of Moberly's history since its early days as a railroad crossing in the late 1800s. Paffrath said business is as important to Moberly now as it ever has been.
"Businesses mean livelihood, right," Paffrath said. "We're supporting families, our community, and trying to encourage our community to stay here and use our local resources."
From employers of almost 100 workers to employers with fewer than five, and from building custom punching bags to custom science lab tables, Paffrath realizes the importance of Moberly's growing business diversity.
"Knowing how diverse each business is is very top priority for me," she said. "My goal is to treat each and every relationship as unique as they are. I want to be able to be the connector for everyone."