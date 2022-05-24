COLUMBIA — A new partnership between the Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic and medical students from the University of Missouri School of Medicine aimed at securing Department of Veterans Affairs disability compensation benefits for veterans was announced Tuesday.
The collaboration will merge medical students at MU with law students and staff at the clinic to look over medical records and give guidance on medical-related issues, according to a press release.
"During my time as a student working in the Veterans Clinic, I helped dozens of students on their files, recognizing the value my medical expertise provided to their work," Mark Buck, a second-year law student at MU, a veteran and a practicing doctor who originated the idea for the program, said.
"I saw the great potential a partnership with the medical school could have and began discussing the concept of a partnership between the two schools," he added.
Executive vice chancellor for health affairs and incoming dean of the MU School of Medicine Richard J. Barohn said the program will enhance both the understanding and capabilities of the participating students.
"This partnership between the MU School of Medicine and the Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic will capitalize on the knowledge and skills of both medical and law students to secure invaluable benefits to veterans free of charge," Barohn said.
Lyrissa Lidsky, dean of the MU School of Law, agrees that teaming up can meet many needs.
"By combining the unique expertise that members of the Mizzou community have, both in the legal and medical field, we can work together to better serve our nation’s heroes," Lidsky said. "This partnership helps do just that."
The Mizzou Law Veterans Clinic represents veterans free of charge under the supervision of experienced attorneys, according to its website.