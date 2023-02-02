COLUMBIA - MU opened its first Esports lounge open to all students on Thursday.
The lounge is inside Center residence hall, near the MU Esports team lounge, which looks similar.
The space has 19 gaming computers for individual play, and three TVs for group games and watching big events like the Super Bowl.
The MU Esports general manager said he's excited to bring opportunities for gaming to the rest of campus, outside of just the Esports team.
"This space allows for the more casual gamers, and really just anyone who wants to hang out to have a space to play, hang out with friends, do homework, participate in community events, anything like that, so it's really important that we have this for the more casual gamers," Blake Kronsbein, MU Esports general manager said.
MU students already started to enjoy the new space. Two friends started using the computers right away to play some games.
One MU freshman said she brought her friend to the lounge, and intends to bring more.
"I dragged her over here today so I will probably drag the other two down here so I can convince them to start a team with me or something," MU freshman Emily Grimm said.
Grimm's friend, Hannah Schuh, agrees that she does see the the PCs in her future.
"I think we could be here a lot especially since we live so close and its on Mizzou's campus, and they have games we already like," MU Freshman Hannah Schuh said. "I don't see why we wouldn't come down here pretty often."
The lounge is open to students from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays for free. There is an hourly fee to play from noon to 6 p.m. on the weekends.
The space is also available to rent for watch parties, events and camps.