COLUMBIA- MU Student Harjeev Singh is the founder and executive director of a non-profit organization called Helping Hands.
The organization, which is recognized by MU, created a new Tiger Education Initiative (TEI). The initiative's goal is to increase access to course materials for all students in financial need.
In the spring, TEI held it's first drive on campus where they received over 200 textbooks. The textbooks helped Singh and his initiative make 300 supply kits which include various resources like binders, folders, paper, and writing utensils.
The supplies were distributed on Aug. 18 and 19 in the MU Student Center. About 100 students received the supplies from the organization.
Singh said the initiative began because he wanted to help as many students facing financial issues as he could.
"13% of Mizzou students said they considered leaving because of the cost, of course materials," Singh said. "That's a big number."
Singh said the supplies are free to any MU student in an effort to make the university more accessible to all students.
"Many international students have expressed the concern that they need some financial assistance," Singh said. "We just wanted to help out as many students. No restrictions, International, local students, all students could come by and just give out these supplies to them."
Singh reached out to the Mizzou Store, who was forthcoming in helping him with his cause.
"They were very willing, they helped us a lot," Singh said. "They donated several pallets of school supplies, over 1000 reams of paper, the notebooks, binders, all the filler paper, the highlighters and folders are donated from the Mizzou store."
Singh also received assistance from students who no longer needed their school supplies.
"We also got a lot of support from the students themselves," Singh said. "Those who wanted to give out supplies that no longer needed or didn't use textbooks at the end of the courses and then no longer need their court textbooks."
Singh said his biggest goal is to make sure every student at MU can excel academically.
"We want to make sure students can succeed," Singh said. "Without the barrier of cost."
Nour Boucherih, a MU student, said she was motivated to stop by TEI's table because of the poster attached to the booth.
"I saw the word free and I do like my free stuff," Boucherih said. "Initially, I came here to get my ID but when I passed by, I saw free and I was like, let's do it."
She said that as a first generation student, organizations like Helping Hands greatly assist her.
"Some of us, you know, myself included, were first generation college students, and we haven't had that guidance. We were just kind of thrust out into the world, we're kind of doing this all on our own," Boucherih said. "Seeing someone that's like me, that's, you know, volunteering out here kind of shows me that we are represented."
Singh said TEI can be essential to students success.
"I think it's very important because without accessible course materials, students will not be able to succeed as well in their courses," Singh said.
Students can either donate or request course supplies and textbooks on the Helping Hands website.