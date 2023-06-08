COLUMBIA − The next time you're driving on West Worley Street or West Boulevard, you may notice a new mural.
Kansas City-based artist Tina Blanck started painting the "Kindness" mural on the west side of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services' joint building with Compass Health Network Wednesday.
Significant progress was made on the mural in just 24 hours, and Blanck said she plans to add its finishing touches Friday morning.
The mural, which features eight hands signing "Kindness," is a joint project among the Children's Grove, Compass Health and the health department.
PHHS says the mural is meant to "highlight our community values of kindness and diversity in Boone County."
The Children's Grove dedicated its Butterfly Alley Avenue mural in downtown Columbia in August 2019, and murals at Flat Branch Park were dedicated in 2016 by various artists.