COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Veterans' Memorial Hospital dedicated Missouri's third Fisher House on Friday.
The Fisher House program was founded in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher to provide free housing for military families living more than 50 miles away from a Veterans Affairs hospital or Department of Defense.
The mid-Missouri Fisher House will provide families and caregivers of hospitalized Veterans receiving treatment with an opportunity to collectively save half a million dollars each year by offering a no-cost home away from home option.
"Having a Fisher House, the medical care they provide here is world class," Dave Coker, president of Fisher House Foundation, said. "They always take care of the patients within those walls. When you have a resource like Fisher House, health care just got a little bit better because now you're taking care of the families as well and now they're part of the healing process."
The Mid-Missouri Fisher House, located at 800 Hospital Drive, has 16 mobility-accessible suites; a spacious kitchen, larger communal living, dining, and family rooms; a laundry room; and a shared patio.
The home was gifted as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
One woman who lived at a Fisher House in another state said she received tremendous help during her stay.
"It was free, we didn't have to pay anything for it," Erika Wade said. "That helped a lot with the fact that we were having to travel halfway across the country."
Wade says Fisher House will be an excellent resource for veterans in mid-Missouri.
"I think it'll be a great resource for Columbia," Wade said. "Because it's going to allow those veterans who are traveling in from outer areas to have some place to stay. It'll allow their caregivers to be here and available to them more readily and they'll be available to them to help them heal."
Mid-Missouri is the 95th Fisher House in operation as Fisher House Foundation continues its "Road to 100" Fisher Houses campaign. The network of houses, located across the country, as well as in Germany and the United Kingdom, will number 100 by the end of 2024.
The Fisher House will officially open to families on July 31. Additional information can be found on its website.