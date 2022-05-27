HANNIBAL - Audrain County Health Department (ACHD) launched a new online directory to help assist users in finding available healthcare services in the area.
Craig Brace, the administrator and CEO, said this comes after the closing of the Audrain Community Hospital in March.
“They felt it was important that we develop some sort of listing that gave area residents a guide as to available healthcare services in Audrain County,” said Brace.
Two members of the ACHD staff were tasked with entering submissions of the directory and Brace said he believes the directory is representative.
“We believe we have a good representation of those health services offered by different medical entities in our directory,” said Brace.
Audrain County residents can access the directory online through a laptop or mobile device.
Presiding Commissioner Alan Winders said it was important to create the directory for residents.
“I’d like to thank the health department for realizing the gravity of the situation facing Audrain County," said Winders. "Their willingness to jump in and help as much as possible really helped to alleviate residents’ worries and questions.”
Healthcare providers in the area can access a form to submit their information through the directory if they are not already listed.