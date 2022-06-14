COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) has published a new digital interactive map exploring the significance of June 19 and Aug. 4.
"The Aug. 4 celebration of Emancipation day in Missouri dates back to the Civil War era. Juneteenth celebration in the Show-Me State are of more recent origins, dating to the 1970s," Gary R. Kremer, executive director of the SHSMO, said.
Though Juneteenth is a new holiday recognized nationwide, Kremer says working on this project taught him much more about specific emancipation celebrations in Missouri, especially during his oral interviews with people.
"August 4 was like a holy day to Black people," Kremer said. "You didn't work. It was a time to reflect upon the struggles and the sacrifices of those who came before you and to remember and honor them, but also to remind ourselves of the struggle for freedom."
The online interactive map is the first of many projects to be released by the organization that explores African American heritage in the Ozarks. The initiative is supported by an American Rescue Plan Act grant awarded to the society through the National Endowment for the Humanities and Missouri Humanities.
"We think of the Ozarks as a place that is historically not welcoming to Blacks, and a place in which Blacks had never lived," Kramer said. "But in fact, there were lots of African Americans in the Missouri Ozarks. And so our goal with the the ARPA grant is, first of all, to try to create just a guide to resources on the history of blacks in the Ozarks."
The map, Emancipation Day in the Missouri Ozarks, allows viewers to take a trip through counties, detailing the origins and history of emancipation and the celebrations of Black Missourians after their fight for freedom.
"I think that in itself is going to be a surprise to many people," Kremer said. "I think there very well could be people in some of these communities who are very surprised to discover that there was once a celebration in their town or their community that commemorated the emancipation of enslaved peoples."
Sean Rost is an oral historian and the project lead for the map. He says that the map highlights history that is not necessarily new for some people.
"There are, as we've documented in the map, celebrations that go back well into the 19th century," Rost said. "So there are communities and individuals who have participated in these various events for generations. And for them, it is a day on the calendar, that is a family reunion, it's a it's a church event, it's a community event."
Still, both Kremer and Rost agree that this map is meant to serve as an educational tool above all else.
"I hope there's a greater appreciation of the Black experience in Missouri," Kremer said. "And one of the themes that ran through all of these celebrations, has been historically that the struggle for freedom is not over. So one of my hopes would be that, that people in reading the accounts of how these events were celebrated remember that the struggle is not over."
"We hope people will engage with this map, not only to understand the origins of the federal holiday of Juneteenth but also how Missourians have commemorated emancipation through the Ozarks," Rost said.
The online interactive map can be viewed for free here.
The public can learn more about Emancipation Day during the talk Celebrating Freedom in Missouri: From Emancipation Day to Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19. Kramer will lead the talk, which begins at 3 p.m. at Brown's Chapel in Arrow Rock.