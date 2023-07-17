COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation is working with the Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to install a new outdoor warning siren near the Gans Creek Recreational Area.

The primary purpose of the siren is to alert people who are outside to severe weather, chemical or other emergencies.

The siren, which would be the 94th in the county, would be located in the southeast corner of the park adjacent to Gans Creek Road.

Chris Kelley, director of Boone County OEM, said they chose this area in particular because of inadequate coverage.

"Looking at where the population was growing, we were able to determine some areas that were not covered by outdoor warning sirens," Kelley said.

OEM pulled current U.S. census data to determine the location's lack of coverage. Kelley said the location was perfect because it covered high enough ground for the siren to cover the desired area, and it was close enough to a power source to function.

All prerequisites have been met by the county, but they are now waiting for Columbia City Council to approve it. He said that he doesn't expect the proposal to have any complications considering that the city entered similar agreements for warning siren placements at Cosmo-Bethel Park in 2018 and Louisville Park in 2021.

The main thing to take away from this proposal, Kelley explained, is that sirens are a service that will warn and hopefully protect more people from the outdoor ailments.

"It serves as a public safety warning to protect life and limb; to signal people to go inside and take shelter away from a severe thunderstorm with a destructive tag or a tornado," Kelley said.

City council will have their regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday where council will go over the first reading of the proposal.