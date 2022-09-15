MEXICO − Employees from Platinum Health Systems, the company that bought Noble Health earlier this year, received an email last Thursday telling them that the company terminated their positions at the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospital, former employees told KOMU 8.

"This is to inform you that your current position with Noble pursuant to which you provided services at Noble Health Audrain [Callaway] Community Hospital, is being severed effective Friday, September 9th, 2022," Platinum Health Systems said in the email. "Your termination was not foreseeable, we are providing this notification with as much advanced notice as has proved practicable. This termination is permanent with no recourse. The medical facility will be shuttered."

This comes after Noble Health suspended services at the Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals in March. Noble Health then laid off 175 of their employees at the two hospitals. Platinum Health, a Texas-based company, then assumed control of both hospitals and nine of its clinics in April.

But after a promise to reopen, months went by and signs were still covered, doors remained locked and employees left unpaid.

A former Audrain Community Hospital employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said she's frustrated and disappointed that this is the final outcome.

"We need a hospital, we were trying our hardest and then Platinum just came in close to the deadline of getting our license back and told us we were all terminated and the hospitals were gonna shut down and clinics were gonna shut down," the employee said. "And they were leading us on like they were going to reopen and reopen, and then nothing. They closed us completely down."

The employee said the staff hasn't received paychecks for 12 weeks. After Platinum bought Noble, they promised to pay back the three checks Noble owed its employees, but they never did, the employee said. They also owe employees what they took out of their checks for insurance.

Under Missouri law, a company has seven days to give severance pay to their employees once they are terminated. It's been six days, and Audrain Community Hospital employees have not received pay.

For the last 12 weeks, employees have dug into their savings.

"We hate to see the hospital go. But I mean, we had to do what we had to do," the employee said. "Some people had to stop working to go get another job so they could survive. And then the ones that hung in there, we were just pulling out of our savings accounts and managing from that."

MU Health Care opened an urgent care and family medicine clinic in Audrain County earlier this week. The employee said it's more important now than ever for rural communities to have access to immediate health care.

"We lost two hospitals, one in Fulton and one Audrain," the employee said. "Now depending on where you live, Columbia or Moberly, or Jeff City may be the closest one, and we're talking hour 45 minutes to an hour away. That can matter if you're really, really sick."

The employee said besides the letter from Platinum last week, they haven't heard anything when they reached out to them.

The staff said if they do not receive pay within the seven days, they will begin to take legal action.

KOMU 8 reached out to the director of Platinum Health but has not heard back at the time of publishing.