New partnership promotes Katy Trail and Amtrak Service

HERMANN – Visit Hermann held a kickoff celebration for “Bike Katy, Ride Amtrak” Thursday at McKittrick Trail Head and Hermann Amtrak Station.
Visit Hermann partnered with the Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Washington Chamber of Commerce Division of Tourism. All four communities have the Katy Trail and an Amtrak Station.
The partnership is a result of a CARES Act grant given to Hermann to promote tourism.
“This collaborative effort will tie our four communities together to promote two major tourism assets that we have, the Katy Trail and the Amtrak service,” Tammy Bruckerhoff, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for the City of Hermann, stated. “We want to encourage more visitors to ride the Katy Trail and utilize the Amtrak in their travels, too.”
One Hermann business owner said the two tourism assets give him the opportunity to meet people from all over the country.
“Last week, I had a group of Amish people riding the Katy Trail from Indiana, and this was their last stop,” Mike Sloan, Hermann Wurst Haus owner, said.
He said it’s probably the fastest growing part of his revenue and that COVID-19 has actually helped because more people want to be outdoors.
However, the pandemic also caused Amtrak to go from four stops per day in Hermann to two.
“That really affected some of our businesses negatively because so many people ride the Amtrak,” Bruckerhoff said. “With this increased promotion, we hope that we will get more people taking advantage of the Amtrak to come from Kansas City or St. Louis to come to our beautiful towns.”
The four communities are promoting both the trails and the rails through social media advertisements and a new website.