FULTON − William Woods University announced a new partnership this weekend with Christie Campus Health to provide students with an upgraded mental health support system.
"We researched a way we could increase our mental health services here and Christie Campus Health is a name that came up," John Fougere, William Woods vice president of strategic communications, said. "We're very happy to be in a partnership with a company that has a great reputation and we think will do great things for our students."
The new system, Woods Online Wellness, will provide students access to a 24/7 clinical support line, virtual and in-person therapy visits, and a new customized wellness hub, with access to original, student-friendly research-based articles and videos. On the new app, students can view posts from their peers about mental health services.
"This is another example here at William Woods us going in a direction that's going to help boost their overall experience and making sure they have the best access to mental health services through this new agreement," Fougere said.
Christie Campus Health is a program that works with colleges and universities across the country to expand student council services with the intention of reaching every student in need. It serves more than 700,000 students across over 80 universities.
"If students don't have a way to address these issues when they come up in their lives, it's going to impact their total college experience," Fougere said. "That includes in the classroom or just their happiness and satisfaction as a college student."
According to Missouri Partners in Prevention, 48% of Missouri college students indicate that they feel stressed. An additional one out of every five college students in America are affected with anxiety and depression.
"We have research data that shows that a significant number of college students and growing each year are facing mental health challenges," Fougere said. "It's the most responsible thing for us to do is make sure we're doing everything possible to address this growing issue for our students."
William Woods students will begin using the new mental health platforms when they return from spring break next week.