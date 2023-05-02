COLUMBIA − Work on two new accessible pedestrian signals (APS) will begin next week. The new pedestrian signals will be installed at the Worley Street and Bernadette Drive intersection and the Worley Street and West Boulevard intersection.
The project will be completed in order to to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
John Ogan, public information specialist for Columbia Public Works, said the city thought it would be important for the signals to be installed at these two intersections.
"In this case, these are two intersections that the Disabilities Commission suggested were very important for us to put in place and help the visibly impaired be able to cross the streets safely," Ogan said. "There's a number of businesses in that area."
The new APS will have an audible sound so people with blindness or low vision know where the push button to cross is located. There will also be an audible signal that tells them when the light is green and in what particular direction is safest to cross.
Ogan said another reason the city will install the APS is to help improve the intersections and keep them up to date.
"There is a process of modernization," he said. "We look at an intersection and we implement improvements, look at what it has and bring it up to date."
There aren't any other APS projects in Columbia being designed at this time, but there may be some new traffic calming projects in the future, according to Ogan. When intersection improvements are needed, the installation of APS will be considered.
Some of these signals already exist at Smiley Lane and Rangeline Street, or at the crosswalk at East Broadway and Fourth Street.
The city originally planned to start the construction Monday, May 1, but Ogan said a Public Works contractor was still working on another project.