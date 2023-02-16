HOLTS SUMMIT − Throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Holts Summit didn't have its own pharmacy.
As of last week, that's all changed.
Summit Pharmacy opened last Monday, Feb. 6. It's located on 140 Northstar Drive and is connected to the SSM Health Clinic.
The spot used to belong to St. Mary's Pharmacy, which closed just before the pandemic took over. For years, residents of Holts Summit had to drive to Jefferson City or Fulton to get prescription medicine.
City Administrator Brandon Ruediger noticed this wasn't only inconvenient, but a real problem for some older residents.
"This area's fairly rural," Ruediger said. "There's some elderly people who live here and people who don't have the means to get to those other towns. A lot of elderly people don't like to drive, and there's a lot more traffic closer to Jefferson City. That can be intimidating for them."
Ruediger called the leasing office to see how much rent was at the old location, and then got to work calling pharmacy owners to see if they'd be interested in bringing a new pharmacy back to Holts Summit.
Co-owner of Flow's Pharmacy in Columbia Anthony DeSha answered the call and decided to step up to the plate. He said the need for the pharmacy was obvious.
"It just feels good to give something back," DeSha said. "That's what I'm hoping for. The busier we get, the more we can give back to the community because they have supported us by choosing us as a pharmacy."
Ruediger said since the opening, he's realized just how much the community needed the new pharmacy.
"The reaction has been positive, even more so than we anticipated," Ruediger said. "Having a place where they can go get their prescriptions, ask the pharmacist questions and not have to stand in line for periods of time, that's really huge for these residents."
He also said this pharmacy could help serve people in other rural communities.
"New Bloomfield all the way to Jefferson City is about 20 minutes," Ruediger said. "I see this as a benefit not just for the citizens of Holts Summit but for all the residents of southern Callaway County. Now they have a place that's closer and not near congestion as far as traffic and people."
Ruediger also is excited for the opportunity that the new pharmacy will help other Holts Summit businesses.
"Holts Summit, as far back as I can remember has always been considered a 'bedroom community' to Jeff City," Ruediger said. "People just come here to sleep and live. There's a lot of services and businesses that overlook Holts Summit. We don't need a whole lot of business, but we need the necessities and a pharmacy is definitely a necessity."
The pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.