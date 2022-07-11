CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office released a new photo Monday of a man who has been missing for over two months.
Montreal resident Tanner Elmore, 36, was last seen at Walmart in Camden County on June 7.
The sheriff's office released a photo of Elmore walking into the Walmart with an unknown person.
He departed the store in a white 2005-2007 Chevy Silverado four-door pickup truck. The sheriff's office stated that Elmore does not own a vehicle.
Elmore is described to have brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11 and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office is requesting that anyone with information call them at 573-346-2243.