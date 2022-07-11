CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff's Office released a new photo Monday of a man who has been missing for over two months.

Camden County Sheriff's Office new photo of missing person

The sheriff's office released a photo of Tanner Elmore walking into the Walmart with an unknown person.

Montreal resident Tanner Elmore, 36, was last seen at Walmart in Camden County on June 7.

He departed the store in a white 2005-2007 Chevy Silverado four-door pickup truck. The sheriff's office stated that Elmore does not own a vehicle. 

Camden County missing person truck

Elmore is described to have brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11 and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to the sheriff's office. 

Tanner Elmore Information

Elmore has shaved his beard since the time the above photo was taken, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is requesting that anyone with information call them at 573-346-2243.

