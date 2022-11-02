COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is working to make downtown parking meters easier.
The Parking Advising Commission met on Wednesday with the Parking Utility Division to discuss a new proposal for simplifying parking meters.
The changes in the proposal include:
- Changing the maximum time limit on meters,
- Moving the enforcement time for meters to match parking garages and lots,
- Make the meters more flexible to change in the future by Public Works.
The changes in the proposal will not impact the rates of the parking meters. Currently, the downtown area costs 60 cents per hour and the campus zones cost one dollar per hour.
"That's what this is all in service of, we want to bring people downtown, enjoy the amenities that Columbia has to offer, and we want to provide every possible option to that end," Public Works Spokesperson, John Ogan, said.
The highlight of the proposal is to change how long cars can park at meters. The current system has six different levels for the maximum time limit and are color coded with the levels being:
- 24 minutes - yellow
- One hour - red
- Two hours - black
- Four hours - purple
- Five hours - orange
- 10 hours - green
The proposal would cut the number of levels in half to either one hour, three hours, or 10 hours. This also changes the standard parking time at meters from two hours to three hours, increasing the general time to park.
"Our main focus is bringing more people to the downtown area and studies have shown that having a three-hour meter is better for people," Ogan said. "It puts less stress on them to worry about the meter expiring with that extra hour and it also increases people's enjoyment downtown."
However, according to the Parking Utility Division, MU campus has its own plan for the meters to change from its current five-hour limit to become 3-hour. The same action is also taking to those primarily in the campus area of downtown from four-hour limit meters to three-hour as well.
This does decrease the amount of time a student has on campus if they don't have a parking permit or take a shuttle. But
"This all being done with a look to the future. We're hoping that the students will be able to pay three hours and then perhaps pay again three hours if that was needed," Ogan said. "We feel as three hours will still serve a majority of the students and if the three hours ends up not being enough, they can re-up that time using technology, such as the Park Mobile app."
With these changes to the time limits, Ogan believes that this will also take out the stress of worrying about the meters and will result in less parking tickets issued by CPD.
"We don't want to see an increase in parking tickets. It's our job," Ogan said. "We want to make it so that people understand the system and can abide by the rules. I think a three-hour time limit will reduce the amount of tickets."
Before the time limit changes were introduced, the proposal was originally focused on changing the enforcement hours. Both parking lots and meters are enforced Monday-Saturday, but lots are covered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while meters are checked from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The change in the proposal would give parking meters the same enforcement hours as the lots to decrease confusion.
"We'll like to simplify the time, so whether you park in a street space or in a garage, you know that the hours of enforcement are the same and it's all to reduce confusion," Ogan said.
A concern from the Parking Utility Division is the time it will take to make this proposal happen. Every street block downtown with meters has its own city ordinance and Public Works wants to have a way to be able to adjust parking meters without going through the ordinances.
"Part of that is giving the city more flexibility in terms of the choices it can make," Ogan said. "One of the things we'd like the council to consider is giving the Public Works Director somewhat more leeway, being able to perhaps alter a city block from one designation to the next without it going through the ordinance process. That would only include the time, it would not include the pay rate."
The Parking Advisory Commission voted and approved the proposal and will send a recommendation to the Downtown CID and City Staff for feedback before bringing it to the City Council.