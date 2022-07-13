JEFFERSON CITY - Effective August 1, Kenneth (K.C.) DeBoer will take the role of regional president for mid-Missouri at SSM Health.
DeBoer is replacing George Hayes, the interim president of SSM Health's Mid-Missouri region since October. His last day at the company will be July 31.
DeBoer is known for his previous role at Prairie Lakes Healthcare System in South Dakota as president and CEO.
At Prairie Lakes, DeBoer led the healthcare system through the COVID-19 pandemic with community vaccine efforts and achieving positive operating income, according to a news release. He also served in the same position at Jamestown Regional Medical Center in North Dakota.
“K.C. [Kenneth] comes to SSM Health with a strong track record of improving employee engagement and patient satisfaction, successfully recruiting physicians, and leading strategic growth,” Steve Smoot, SSM Health’s chief operating officer, said in a news release.