FULTON - A $4 million restoration project is coming to America's National Churchill Museum in Fulton.
A grant to restore the museum was issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce this year. $1.9 million of the grant comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, with $2.1 million being matched in bond funds.
Tim Riley, the museum's curator, said the grant will be used appropriately for the museum.
“The grant is an investment,” Riley said. “It allows us to build back and make it a better place than it was pre-pandemic. It is a very timely and wise investment into the future of this facility.”
America’s National Churchill Museum was established in 1969 as part of Westminster College’s tribute to Sir Winston Churchill and his visit to the campus in 1946. That visit was when he delivered his famous “Iron Curtain” speech.
The museum already sees an average of 21,000 visitors per year. $1.9 million flows through Callaway County every year due to the amount of tourism at this facility alone.
Much of the grant's funds will be used to restore the Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury. This church was removed from London and reconstructed stone-by-stone on Westminster’s campus.
The historic stone from the church is aging and needs to be cleaned. Workers will use scaffolding to clean the stones and coat them with a waterproof substance. They will replace the mortar with a lime-based substitute.
Another priority is the concrete plaza deck that surrounds the church, which has been closed to the public since 2018. It will need to be completely replaced to fix water mitigation issues the facility has had for decades. Riley expects the new deck to be stronger and less water-permissive.
Riley says the 350-year-old building needs a little work.
“We’re going to be doing that work and investing in it,” says Riley. “We know full well that the work we do will allow us to attract more visitors and economic development to the region.”
The bidding process for the museum renovation will begin later this year, with construction beginning early 2023. The project is expected to take about a year, while the hope is it will be wrapped up by summer 2024.