ROCHEPORT - MoDOT and the Lunda team held a virtual meeting on Thursday night to discuss the replacement of the Rocheport Bridge.
The new bridge will include six lanes of traffic to prepare for an eventual inclusion of six lanes on Interstate 70.
MoDOT said the primary reason for the new bridge project was to reduce the high concentrations of accidents on bridge itself and in the corridor.
“There is a high concentration of accidents on the bridge itself,” Brandi Baldwin, the project's coordinator, said during the presentation. “This project will address many of the issues."
The bridge will be constructed in phases, with two lanes of traffic open at all times.
The first phase of the project involves constructing a bridge to the north of the existing bridge. All traffic will remain on the current bridge during Phase 1, with two lanes maintained in each direction.
Phase 1 is set to begin this fall and wrap up by late spring of 2023.
During Phase 2, all traffic will be moved to the new bridge. The existing bridge will be torn down, and a second bridge will be constructed in its place. This phase is expected to begin in late spring 2023 and will be complete at the end of 2024.
At the completion of the project, there will be three lanes of traffic going in each direction, from Route BB to the Union Pacific Railroad bridges.
The new bridge will be roughly the same size as the old one at 3,000 feet.
MoDOT said any major disturbances to traffic will be done at night, including some of the main entrances to the bridge.
Detours will be ramped using existing overpasses and any traffic coming from Rocheport would exit and loop around the bridge.
Though the construction might bring disturbance short term, the bridge improves safety in the long term, according to MoDOT.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the bridge will be held on Oct. 12 at the Les Bourgeois Winery in Rocheport. The public is invited to attend in person or virtually.